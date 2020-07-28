Share:

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has promulgated “The Federally Administrated Tribal Areas Development Authority Regulation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2020.”

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas Development Authority Regulation 2006, is hereby repealed and as a corollary thereof, the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas Development Authority established there under shall stand dissolved, said a notification issued by Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.