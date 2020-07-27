Share:

ISLAMABAD- In the 200th meeting of Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) held on July 27, 2020, the Board announced results for the six months’ period ending June 30, 2020. The Company achieved sustained profitability of Rs9.14 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs7.18. During the period, the Company achieved aggregate Sona Urea production of 1,259 thousand tonnes whereas the Sona Urea sales were recorded at a new benchmark of 1,271 thousand tonnes for the half year. Aggregate of all fertilizer revenue stood at Rs43.78 billion for the period. The Board announced second interim dividend of Rs2.75 per share, with an aggregate distribution of Rs 5.25 per share during the first half of the year.