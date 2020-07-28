Share:

Administrator PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig has encouraged field officials and staff to show Zero Tolerance Policy against Indian substance on Cable TV and in the event of industrious infringement process for repudiation of the Cable TV permit might be started.

He was talking during his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Gujranwala on Tuesday. Liaqat Shah, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office, Gujranwala advised about progressing drive in the area against indecency, foulness and unlawful channels explicitly Indian.

Incharge Regional Office advised the Chairman that PEMRA groups are checking Cable TV administrators head-closes in various urban communities/towns of Gujranwala division on regular routine and have seized gear being persistently utilized in transferring of profane, revolting indecent and unlawful stations/content from youtube or some other source. It was additionally advised that Cable Operators have been cautioned dwelling FIR's in the event that anybody of them found in constant infringement.

Executive PEMRA Saleem Baig coordinated the officials and staff at territorial office to use every single accessible asset and energies to stop appropriation of obscene, foul, deceptive substance and Indian directs so as to guarantee solid diversion to the watchers and secure social, social, strict estimations of the nation.

Executive General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq and General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media and PR) Muhammad Tahir were likewise present during the gathering.