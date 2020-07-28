Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari here on Monday.

Zulfi Bukhari expressed his reservations on Tahafuz-e-Islam bill passed by the National Assembly.

Governor Punjab also called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Monday.

Various national and political matters including problems of overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during this meeting. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Zulfi Bukhari reiterated their resolve to solve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on urgent basis.

While expressing his reservations on Thafuz-e-Islam Bill, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari said that the Bill should be reviewed once again.

Punjab govt will take aboard religious scholars from all schools of thought before taking a final decision about the said Bill, says Sarwar

He said that there should be no hurry of any kind in this matter because a lot of people have reservations on the said Bill and it is very important to address their reservations first.

Speaking about Tahafuz-e-Islam Bill, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar assured Zulfi Bukhari to remove his reservations about the Bill.

He said that the Punjab government will take aboard religious scholars from all schools of thought before taking a final decision about the said Bill.

In the meeting between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, national and political matters were discussed. Governor Sarwar also apprised Asad Qaisar about the steps taken by Punjab government to provide relief to the public amidst coronavirus pandemic.