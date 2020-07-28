Share:

ISLAMABAD - Min­ister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) undertook work on the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) connect­ing Gilgit to backward districts in the south of the country. While tak­ing part in a debate in the National Assembly, he said in its two years, the government had con­structed more roads than the roads built in the last two years of the previous government. He said the PTI government made motorways in Gilgit and more motorways will be built in Chitral, Chakdara and Upper and Lower Dir.