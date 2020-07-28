Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the government and the opposition will find a solution to the Financial Action Task Force and the National Accountability Bureau issues.

Speaking to journalists here after a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business, Qureshi said that the government wants to consult the opposition on all important issues.

The second meeting of Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business was held here with Foreign Minister Qureshi in the chair. At the meeting, the opposition sought time to deliberate on the drafts given to them by the government about different proposed laws including FATF and NAB. “We want that no corrupt person is spared but also don’t support playing with anyone’s integrity,” he said.

Qureshi said that the government presented its viewpoint about various issues to the opposition. He said the committee will meet again today.