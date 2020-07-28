Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (retd) Sikander Qayyam on Monday said that construction work on Hakla-D.I. Khan motorway was in progress and hopefully will be completed by mid next year.

He said this during an open Kutchery through NHA official Facebook Page in line with the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan for reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kuchehris.

He said all the questions placed by the people from across the country were answered.

Sikander Qayyum said, the prime duty of NHA was to build, operate and maintain inter-provincial motorways and national highways also having links to the ports.

Speaking about the Indus Highway, he said, this was an important link between Karachi and Peshawar and its rehabilitation stands among our priorities.

He said, paper work of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was being completed and it would be advertised on International level. He further said, tenders of Zhob-Kuchlak highway will be opened next month. No illegal toll plaza exists along the entire network of NHA, he added.

The Chairman NHA said, this practice of E-Kuchehry will also be continued in the future.