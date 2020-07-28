Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the people should be fully sensitized about the risks of hepatitis disease.

They should adopt the necessary precautions as well as vaccination to remain safe from this illness.

In his message, the CM maintained the people can remain protected from this disease by adopting necessary precautions as prevention is better than cure.

The role of the whole society is important in combating this illness and people from different walks of life should come forward to play their role in raising public awareness about hepatitis, he suggested.

Collective work will boost governmental efforts against this illness. Hepatitis treatment facilities have been provided in hospitals and this disease can be eradicated by moving in the right direction, he maintained.

Hepatitis-free Punjab is an important mission and the provincial government is fully committed to providing the best treatment facilities to the patients, concluded the CM.