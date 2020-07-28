Share:

The Islamabad Police recovered huge quantity of liquor and alcohol and arrested an accused as it raided a distillery here on Tuesday.

A police team constituted by SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, on a tip-off raided a distillery in Khanna area of the federal capital.

During raid, huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials were recovered and a bootlegger Rauaid Gul, resident of sector G-7/2 Islamabad was arrested.

The police confiscated the recovered drugs and after registering a case against detainee and other culprits running the distillery, started investigation.