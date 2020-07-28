Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of employees of Pakistan Railways (PR) held a demonstration here at the railway station on Monday to protest against their static salaries and extra work taken from them. Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the protesters were raising slogans in support of their demands. Talking to media persons, they said that due to no increase in their salaries for the last few years, they were facing financial crisis. They also complained that their bosses made them do extra work. They further said that despite the passage of two years, heirs of the deceased employees had not been paid the arrears. They demanded the government immediately resume the train service between Mirpurkhas and Karachi via Hyderabad and resolve their problems.