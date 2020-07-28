Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination Syma Nadeem said that the due to negligence of incompetent Sindh government, third rain of the monsoon has devastated the province. In a statement on Monday, she said that all the claims of the Sindh government have been washed away. Sewerage water entered the houses, due to non-cleaning of drains by the local bodies, roads, ponds and underpasses began to look like swimming pools. Syma Nadeem said the Sindh government only made claims but did nothing. Sindh is in dire straits. On the one hand, the people of Karachi were in dire straits and on the other hand, the rulers of Sindh were busy cutting cakes, she added. The PTI leader alleged that the Sindh government has only sucked the blood of the people in 13 years and no one has done anything.