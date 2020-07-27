Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police busted two dacoit gangs by arresting five active members and recovered weapons, cash and other valuables from their possession, informed a spokesman on Monday. He said the detained dacoits were involved in a series of dacoities and house burglaries in various parts of Islamabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the detainees while further investigation was on, he said.

According to him, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfqar Khan, assigned special task to SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of those involved in dacoity and house burglaries.

He said SP Investigation constituted two special teams under supervision of DSP CIA including Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal, ASIs Jaffer Ali, Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed and others to ensure arrest of criminals.

These teams arrested five members of two criminal gangs. They were identified as Aamir Khan alias Shouter resident of Dhoke Kashmirain Rawalpindi, Attaullah resident of Mehmand Agency, Shokat Khan resident of Afghanistan, Allah Noor resident of Turnab district Peshawar and Usman Nahmat resident of Taxila.

Police teams recovered the snatched cash, laptop, mobile phone, valuables and weapons from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Khanna and Golra police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of CIA Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters, he said.