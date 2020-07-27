Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kohsar police station reunited two-year-old missing boy with his parents, a police spokesman said. According to details, Farooq Ahmed informed Kohsar police station that his two-year-old son Shoraim had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Following this information, SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted special team under supervision of ASP Aqeela Niqvi to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed searched him, inquired various people about the missing boy Shoraim and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely. He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.