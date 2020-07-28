Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) has started an online form submission programme for the Supplementary Examinations 2019. The students are required to access www.sesuok.edu.pk directly or through www.uok.edu.pk to avail this facility, the in-charge Semester Examination Section, KU, Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan said on Monday.

He said that the candidates are directed to register themselves and then submit the examination form. He informed that the examination fee could be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited across the country through the voucher generated after the submission of the form.

Dr Taseer Khan further said that the students would be able to receive their admission cards through the same portal.

He said that this was a step forward towards digitalization of the Semester Examinations Section, on the special directives of KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.