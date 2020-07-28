Share:

FAISALABAD - The leaves of Rescue 1122 had been canceled on Eid ul Azha. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the staffers had been directed to ensure their presence in their stations and duty points so that the best rescue service could be provided during Eid days in case of any emergency. The Rescue 1122 had also devised a comprehensive Eid plan under which rescue vehicles would be available near major Eid congregations whereas mobile rescue posts would also be set up in various parts of the district where motorcycle ambulances and trained staff would be available round-the-clock.