Share:

FAISALABAD - The livestock department has set up 32 veterinary camps/dispensaries in cattle markets in the division. According to Additional Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan, 13 veterinary dispensaries have been set up in Faisalabad, 10 in district Jhnag, five in district Chiniot and four in district Toba Tek Singh. He said staff, including 177 veterinary doctors, had been deployed at the camps for treatment of sick animals. Five additional mobile dispensaries would also provide medical services day and night in Iqbal Town, Jinnah Town, Faisalabad City, Lyallpur Town and Madina Town of district Faisalabad, seven in Jhang, four each in two districts Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. He said treatment facilities would be provided free and people could contact with mobile dispensaries and veterinary camps for treatment of sick animals.