Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Tuesday was found guilty on all seven charges in a multi-million dollar corruption trial, official media reported.

According to the Bernama News Agency, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali announced the verdict, saying the prosecution had successfully proven all the charges against Najib.

“I therefore find the accused guilty and convict the accused on all seven charges,” the agency quoted the judge as saying.

Najib, 67, faced three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abuse of power, and three charges of money laundering.

Last February, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which state that 42 million Malaysian ringgit ($14 million) of state funds were stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) – a strategic development company – and transferred to Najib and people associated with him.