ISLAMABAD- A joint meeting was held between the representatives of Federal Board of Revenue and all the Provincial Revenue Authorities to discuss matters of mutual interest including Common Portal - Single Return to facilitate taxpayers and move swiftly towards an environment conducive for doing business. The meeting was chaired by Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations) and his team. A presentation on Common Portal - Single Portal was made by Ahmed Kamal, Director I&I-IR, Lahore highlighting the current challenges and proposed way forward. The participants appreciated the initiative taken by FBR and proposed to send their views within 15 days and requested FBR to make such meetings a regular feature so that matters of mutual interest are discussed.