Share:

An important meeting on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was held here at the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Afridi and senior officials of the Foreign Office attended the meeting. PM’s Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf briefed the meeting about the situation in IIOJK and relations with India, it added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee also indicated to call a meeting of the committee shortly.