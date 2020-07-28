Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu Kashmir an amalgam of all religions and socio religious organizations across the valley headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian Occupied Kashmir has made a appeal to those people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and voluntarily donate their plasma for COVID-19 patients.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MMU in Srinagar said, “It is the need of the hour and a great service to the community in this time of the pandemic besides a way of seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings.”

The religious body said, donating plasma is as safe as donating blood and does not affect the donor in any adverse way. “So, one should, without any hesitation, donate plasma for those affected by the virus and serve humanity,” it added.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema is an umbrella organization of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Darul Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Sharian Shian, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulma-e-Ahnaaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqashbandia, Darul Uloom Rashidia, Ahli Bait Foundation, Parvaani Wilayat and other social, religious and educational organizations.