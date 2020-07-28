Share:

Amjad Pervaiz, counsel of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday submitted a medical report of his client in registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the medical report, doctors have advised PML-N’s supremo to not leave his house due to coronavirus outbreak as he is already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of kidney and heart.

The report also states that Nawaz Sharif, being a heart patient, is very vulnerable as his blood supply to heart is not normalizing.

Nawaz Sharif has been advised to continue his physical activities and remain in constant contact with his doctors.