Share:

Lahore - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said while Karachi was inundated with water of heavy rain, Nero was celebrating his birthday. In a tweet on Monday he wrote that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders said democracy was the best revenge and they were taking revenge from those who had voted them to power for the third time. On Sunday, when the heavy downpour in Karachi resulted in submerged city streets, the PPP leaders were busy celebrating 65th birthday of Co-chairperson PPP Asif Ali Zardari.