Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday disclosed that no patient died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Punjab, while 172 new cases have been detected.

In a statement, he said the number of active cases stood at 8,697 while 81260 had been recovered. Similarly, 699,636 have been tested so far, he said. He said governmental steps had helped in overcoming the virus and the cooperation extended by the people also yielded positive results.

He maintained that observance of SOPs was imperative on Eid ul Azha and its implementation was being ensured in cattle markets.

Similarly, he added, any violation of SOPs will not be tolerated in public transport because less socialisation helps in overcoming the spread of this virus.

Smart lockdown policy proved successful

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday said that smart lockdown policy employed by Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved successful in overcoming the spread of coronavirus and the world has also acknowledged the steps taken by the Pakistani government.

He stated that smart lockdown has yielded the best results. The number of patients has been sufficiently decreased in hospitals.

The opponents of this policy should look into their own peep, he maintained. Unluckily, the opposition parties tried to sow jangling discords even on the issue of coronavirus. It is sanguine that the spread of this virus has been controlled due to the effective measure used by the government, he said. He emphasised that people should celebrate Eidul Azha with simplicity and follow SOPs on this blessed day.

Public cooperation is very important and they should ensure continuous observance of SOPs besides maintaining social distancing because they will remain safe by following necessary precautions, the CM added.

VISITS NANKANA SAHIB FOR CONDOLENCE WITH FEDERAL INTERIOR MINISTER

Buzdar visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Brig (retired), Ejaz Ahmad Shah in Nankana Sahib and condoled with him over the death of his brother Hassan Ahmad Shah.

The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. I am deeply saddened over the death of your brother and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant courage to all of you to bear this loss with equanimity, the CM added. Advisor to CM Asif Mahmood, MPAs Khurram Ejaz Chatha, Umer Aftab and party workers were also present on this occasion.