LAHORE - Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman said here on Monday night that as many as twenty players has been shortlisted, which are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.