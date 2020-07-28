Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on Monday informed the Senate that Pakistan fully supports the intra-Afghan peace dialogue and wants that Afghanistan should take its own decisions about its future.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan winding up the motion on US-Taliban peace deal said that Pakistan wanted that the people of Afghanistan should themselves decide what form of government they wanted for their country. “This is the stated policy of Pakistan,” he said adding that Pakistan would support any government that would rule Afghanistan after the outcome of this dialogue.

Talking about impacts of peace deal on Pakistan and the region, the state minister said that Pakistan has played its role in the peace process as bringing peace in the neighboring country was not their wish but it was their necessity. He said that Pakistan earlier has paid the price of foreign invasions in Afghanistan.

The state minister remarked that Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were not only a game changer for Pakistan but for those Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan. He said that India had also made its inroads in Afghanistan, and stressed that no one should interfere in the intra-Afghan dialogue rather they should create an enabling environment to make this dialogue successful.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed taking part in the debate said the US-Taliban peace deal was the success of Pakistan’s new foreign policy regarding its neighbours. He appreciated the role of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and military establishment for making their policy on Afghanistan successful and discarding the old one.

“I must give credit to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and military establishment that they discarded their old policy.”

-Constitutional Court -

Separately, the government agreed in the house to move ahead on a proposal for establishment of a constitutional court in the country. However, it observed that a final decision should not be taken in haste.

“It is a good proposal, but needs to be thoroughly deliberated and discussed with judiciary, bar councils, think tanks, Law Division and other stakeholders”, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said on the floor of the house. The decision would be a major shift in present jurisprudence and would require government-opposition accord.

The state minister said some countries have federal constitutional courts and pointed out that the United States has Supreme Court in each state.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi, who had moved a motion seeking discussion on the establishment of a constitutional court, said the Supreme Court was overburdened which leads to pendency of routine cases. He said there was need to establish constitutional court on the pattern of Supreme Court.

He asked the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to convene a meeting of Committee of the Whole to discuss the proposal. The chair remarked that he would discuss convening of the meeting with leader of the house and leader of the opposition.

-Detention of IOK leader -

The house also passed a unanimous resolution lauding the “selfless and relentless struggle and sacrifices of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for the right of self-determination for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).” The resolution recognized his “unwavering commitment, dedication, and leadership and acknowledged his role in exposing Indian atrocities, suppressive measures and human rights violations in IOJK.

The house showed its concerns that Gilani continued to remain under unjustified house arrest in frail health at the age of 90 years and called upon the government of Pakistan to name the proposed ‘Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies’ near Prime Minister House in Islamabad as ‘ Syed Ali Shah Gilani University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies’.

It called upon the government to confer the highest Civil Award ‘ Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his life-long services and sacrifices for the just and fair settlement of Kashmir issue in the light of UN Resolutions.