Ambassador of Pakistan to Denmark, Ahmad Farooq has said that Pakistani embassy is making serious efforts to enhance Pakistani exports and in this connection virtual B2B Meetings and webinars could be arranged.

Addressing a Zoom Conference with FCCI on Tuesday, Ahmad Farooq said that he has been designated as ambassador just a few months ago. Out of it, one and half month was wasted in corona lockdown and only 45 days were available to him to explore and identify in the potential sectors for Pakistani exports.

The Ambassador said that Denmark is not a big market like Germany and Italy but it is not too small to be ignored. He said that Pakistani exports to Denmark are 208 million dollars out of which 90% share goes to the textile sector, hence we must focus on it. He said that if the textile sector is bifurcated, Pakistan is among top ten countries in woven while in knitwear we are ranked 15/16 and our major competitors are China and Bangladesh. He said that Bangladesh has a variety of exports as compared to Pakistani products and hence its exports to Denmark are 750 million dollar. He further said that we stand nowhere in leather, sports and surgical goods.

Ahmad Farooq said that Pakistani exports are picking up and in May our exports were one million which jumped to 6 million dollar in June this year. He requested President FCCI to identify corona related challenges so that it could be resolved on top priority basis. He said that in current situations direct meetings or delegations are not possible, however he could arrange virtual B2B meetings or webinars.

He further said that the EU has finalized a list of countries that have successfully controlled corona and allowed these countries to start exports with these countries. "However it will be solely at the discretion of that specific country", he said and added that Denmark has also allowed trade with 6 selected countries. Mr. Ahmad Farooq said that organic products are popular in Denmark and Pakistan should also get due share from this sector. He said that he could arrange a separate meeting with Pakistani exporters dealing in organic products. He also gave a presentation on export potential of Denmark and told that he will arrange another zoom meeting with Pakistani exporters and share latest statistics and export trends.

President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan appreciated the efforts of Pakistani ambassador Mr. Ahmad Farooq and told that he is making laudable services to strengthen Pakistani economy by enhancing its exports. He said that he will invite serious and sector specific exporters for the next zoom meeting expected to be held on 10/11 August.

Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that the government has once again clamped lockdown which has disturbed the entire business circles. He said that during the next meeting productive steps would be suggested keeping in view the ground realities. Mian Muhammad Latif told that pricing was a toughest issue however government has now provided a breathing space by pegging tariff of electricity and gas. He said that export oriented units are working round the clock. "These units will observe only one Eid holiday to fulfill their export commitments", he added.

The meeting was also addressed by Mr. Mushtaq Ali Cheema, Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Malik Rizwan, Rana Saeed Iqbal and Mr. Kashif Zia.