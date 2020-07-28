Share:

Islamabad - ‘Auntie Paris’ was seen with sister Nicky Hilton’s daughter Lily-Grace, for a sunny shopping spree in Malibu, California. The Hilton ladies were elegant and stylish in their summer attire, both sporting CDC-recommended face masks.

Paris was elegant in an off-the-shoulder floral dress in hues of white, pink and green. The silky dress ended just below The Simple Life’s knees. She carried a white bucket purse, along with her super-adorable husky pup. Her blond hair was in long pigtails, and she wore simple light-colored pumps. She clasped hands with Lily-Grace, who sported a sleeveless pink patterned dress, white sandals and a cute animal-nose face mask.