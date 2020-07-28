Share:

Prime Minster Imran Khan has announced to celebrate Tiger Force Day on August 9 and said he himself will become a part of the Tiger Force and the tree planting campaigns.

In an important message to the Tiger Force, Imran Khan on Tuesday said ten billion trees will be planted by 2023 in Pakistan and chief ministers as well as assembly members will take part in the campaign.

“Health of people is being affected due to pollution and Pakistan is in the list of ten countries hit by global warming. Trees will be planted across the country on August 9 and the Tiger Force will lead the campaign. Tree plantation in Pakistan is necessary to counter global warming.”

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on Imran Khan and exchanged views over preparations to celebrate Tiger Force Day.

A letter on the Tiger Force from China was presented to the premier who expressed delight on international recognition of the force. The premier also lauded Usman Dar for his efforts to keep the Tiger Force active.