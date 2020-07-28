Share:

The federal cabinet will meet today to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country. The cabinet will also review the situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the PM Office. The cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will be briefed on dues of media houses as well as economic indicators of the country.

The cabinet will approve the setting up of a commission to investigate the shortage of petroleum products in the country. The issue of import of Euro 5 diesel and petrol will also come under discussion during the meeting.

Sources said that the federal cabinet will also approve the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 22 while a progress report on institutional reforms will also be presented during the meeting.