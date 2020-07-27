Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 47 men of a powerful land mafia were booked by Naseerabad police for attempting to grab the land of a private housing project near Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on gunpoint, stealing precious stuff from site and hurting the guards.

Police have launched manhunt for arresting the accused.

According to details, Major (R) Faheem Mubarak Ali, Director Land Dynaste Associates TopCity1 Housing Project, lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad stating that he along with other colleagues was on a routine visit on a land owned by TopCity1 Housing Project when some 47 goons of a powerful land mafia including Nasir Bango, Mini alias Ateeq, Malik Amjad of Chakwal, Chaudhry Babar Javed, Chaudhry Nasir Javed, Chaudhry Khalid and Chaudhry Amir armed with sophisticated and automatic weapons arrived in black coloured vigos and opened indiscriminate firing on them and attempted to grab the land. He alleged the attackers also hurt the guards and stole generators, chairs, tables, electric coolers, cylinders and other stuff from the site. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene.

He told police the attackers belong to a powerful land mafia and were involved in occupying land illegally on gunpoint.

The applicant appealed Station House Officer (SHO) PS Naseerabad to register First Information Report (FIR) against the members of land mafia and to arrest them. Taking action, the police registered a case against 47 attackers under sections 337H(2)/380/440/147/148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and began investigation.

A senior police officer told The Nation that police investigators have visited the crime scene and collected evidences from there besides sending a letter to Land Revenue Department for demarcation of the land where the armed men attacked to grab land illegally.

“Several police teams have been formed by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali which are raiding at different places to arrest the accused,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chontra police have arrested two main accused of Miyal massacre during a raid and shifted them to police station for further investigation, according to a police spokesman.

The accused have been identified as Danish and Ikram, the son of the ring leader Rabnawaz Maachi, who is involved in shooting nine persons including a small girl and child in Miyal to take revenge of murder of his wife.

So far, police have handcuffed some nine accused in the case, said SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat. He said massive search operations are being conducted in lawless Chontra to arrest the fleeing killers.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas summoned PPP former federal minister Sardar Salim Haider Khan and DSP Sardar Babar Mumtaz and warned them to avoid harbouring criminals like Rabnawaz Maachi or else strict action would be taken against them. He also asked the duo to cooperate for arresting the fleeing killers including Rabnawaz Maachi.

Murree Police also arrested four suspects of a murder and attempted murder case and locked them up behind the bars. SP Saddar Zia Uddin briefed CPO that Jamal Mufid, Yasrab along with five unknown men shot dead Aqil Abbasi and injured three others during a clash occured on land dispute.

He said a case was registered with PS Murree while SHO along with his team raided a hideout and held four suspects namely Jabbar Ahmed, Ikhtiar Ahmed, Saif Ullah and Sagheer Ahmed. Further investigation was underway, he said.