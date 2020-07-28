Share:

MULTAN - Terming Polio free Pakistan destination of the country, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak tasked 11 departments to make upcoming anti-polio drive a success to be commended from Aug 17. Chairing a review meeting at his office on Monday, he said that Tiger force would be involved to monitor the drive. The DC stated that he would personally visit the infield to judge the performance of the polio teams adding that he was dismayed that after continuous efforts, the crippling disease could not be eradicated from the country so far. Khattak informed that cold chain of polio vaccine would be ensured in wake of hot and humid weather conditions during the drive. CEO District Health Authority, Dr Arshad Malik and MS GSSH, Dr Rao Amjad attended the meeting. The DC was briefed that over 900,000 up to 5 would be vaccinated during four days campaign for which 2153 teams would be engaged for this purpose. As many as 427 area incharges and 134 MOs would monitor the drive.