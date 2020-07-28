Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Monday has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game Player Unknown's Battle Ground (PUBG). A statement issued by PTA said he order had been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court's verdict after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9th and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016. It further said that PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG's lawyers. It said that as per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game would remain blocked in Pakistan. The statement said that the PTA had also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far, the statement further said Earlier, on July 24th, the Islamabad High Court ordered the government to lift the ban on online game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). The decision to lift the ban was announced by Justice Amir Farooq while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game. The decision of the court came a day after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had announced that PUBG would remain blocked in Pakistan.