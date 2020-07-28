Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari issued two years report of his department and stated Monday that reforms were initiated to make the system more efficient as well as cost effective. According to official sources here, he said that e-Abiana system had been started under which water charges would be received through computerised system and the received amount would be utilised for improvement of old canals. He said water charges and tax had been doubled and this would help in increasing the annual income of Irrigation Department by Rs2 billion. Agriculture minister said that Human Resource Management System had been set up so that manpower could be utilized in a much more efficient way. E-tendering system had also been started under which tendering would be done through computerized system and this would end the direct connection between contractor and officials. Punjab Irrigation Minister said that steps had also been taken for career planning of engineers for their proper training. Leghari said that steps taken during previous year helped in availability of additional quantity of 55 per cent water on average, and added that provision of water to tail end farmers was top priority. He said that extension work of Tarimmu and Panjnad barrage had started which would cost Rs 16,800 million. He further said that work on Jalalpur canal had also started which would help in irrigating 160,000 acres of land of Pind Dadan Khan and Khushab.