The Sindh Public Service Commission has announced lectureship jobs. The syllabus for a lecturership test in the English subject includes both literature and linguistics. This is unfair because these are two different areas and the students have to opt for one of these disciplines to do M.A English.

Beyond that, all universities in Sindh run classes for literature and linguistics separately with separate syllabi, hence it will be unfair for the candidates if the syllabus is not reviewed and revised as per the ground realities. Keeping in view the aforementioned situation, the concerned authorities are requested to review and revise the syllabus uploaded by the commission and the tests should be conducted separately from the candidates with M.A English literature and M.A English Linguistics.

ASIF JHATIAL,

Hyderabad.