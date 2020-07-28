Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ehsaas has so far disbursed emergency cash amount of around Rs 160.438 billion among over 13,262,348 lockdown affected persons. The Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of over Rs 12,000 among those affected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment to deserving persons continued through Ehsaas centers across the country. According to the cash update received here on Monday, over Rs 72.143 billion has been disbursed among more than 5,962,787 deserving families in Punjab so far while over Rs 48.619 billion has been disbursed among more than 4,032,696 families in Sindh. Over Rs 27.111 billion has been disbursed among more than 2,233,559 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs 7.944 billion has been disbursed among more than 654,037 persons in Balochistan.