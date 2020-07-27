Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 40 paisas against US dollar in the interbank on Monday to close at Rs166.86 as compared to the last closing of Rs167.26. However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.7 and Rs167.5 respectively. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that in interbank, the price of euro appreciated by Rs1.13 to close at Rs195.39 against the last day’s trading of Rs194.26. The Japanese gained one paisa to close at Rs1.58, whereas an increase of Rs1.06 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs214.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.06. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 44.49 and Rs 45.43 respectively.