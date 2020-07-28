Share:

Islamabad - Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress. Sana played the role of a Rape Survivor in Ruswai for which she earned critical acclaim.

She considers it her best work yet. She played the leading role of Sanam Ali Khan alongside Feroze Khan in Blockbuster series Khaani.

She also made her film debut with the socio-comedy film Mehrunisa V Lub U opposite Danish Taimoor in 2017. In her recent pictures, the Ruswai actress looks well-dressed in a white and gold dress, designed by Ansab Jahangir. Styled by Aneela Murtaza.