SARGODHA - The Police have prepared strict security plan for Eid ul Azha to avoid any untoward incident in the district. According to spokesperson of the department, a meeting presided over by District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar held to review security plan for Eid ul Azha. The meeting was told that fool proof security arrangements had been prepared for Eid-ul-Azha prayer places. He said that 1329 police personnel would perform security duty on the occasion. He told that Eid prayers would be held at 24 open places across the district where police officials would be deployed to maintain security while metal detectors would also be installed at all places.

The police would be alert during Eid prayer and holidays, he said and added that personnel would also be deployed at all entry and exit points.