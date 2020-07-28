Share:

Ambassador of Italy Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Siraj-ul Haq here on Tuesday.

The JI chief expressed condolence with him on the loss of precious lives in Italy due to Corona pandemic. The regional situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Senator Siraj apprised the ambassador about the designs of New Delhi to change the demography of the held Kashmir and also worst human rights violations in the area. He said European Union and international community must put pressure on the Modi government to get the Kashmiris exercise their right to self determination granted to them by the United Nations under various resolutions.

The JI Chief said stability in the region was linked to the solution of Kashmir issues according to the wishes of Kashmiris and peace in Afghanistan. He also discussed the issues being faced by the Pakistani community in Italy.

The ambassador assured him that he would look into matter and expressed his good wishes to the JI chief.