LAHORE - Punjab has released the data and statistics of available facilities including treatment, High Dependency Units, Isolation Wards and Ventilators in all Hospitals on Monday. As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, as many as 76882 patients have recovered from 200 government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours 639 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan has said that 8452 beds are unoccupied from of 8950 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Lahore’s Govt Hospitals, 2219 beds are unoccupied out of 2345 reserved. He further said that in Punjab Isolation Wards, 5609 beds are available out of 5820 reserved for Corona patients. In Isolation Wards of Hospitals in Lahore, 1584 beds are unoccupied out of 1631 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 2409 beds are unoccupied out of 2656 reserved for corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s Hospitals, 469 beds are unoccupied out of 508. Secretary SHME Department said that in entire Punjab 523 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 170 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, he added.