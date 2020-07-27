Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired 39th meeting of the Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee and gave approval for the USF’s annual budget of Rs 11,376 million for financial year 2020-21.

Earlier, Universal Service Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry briefed the chair about the USF projects for providing broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

The federal minister for IT appreciated the USF projects and gave direction for timely completion of projects and in transparent manner.

He directed USF management to accelerate initiatives for providing high-speed broadband services across the country.

He said that IT and telecom projects are vital for completion of digital Pakistan vision. He said that in view of coronavirus internet availability is utmost important for online study and working.

Meeting was also attended by the officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

PTA issues detailed

order regarding blocking

of online game PUBG

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a detailed order regarding blocking of online game PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG).

A statement issued by PTA says the order has been issued in accordance with Islamabad High Court’s orders after a hearing conducted by PTA on July 9th and in accordance with the provisions of PECA 2016.

PTA provided an opportunity of hearing to concerned parties including PUBG’s lawyers. As per the order of the Authority, the PUBG game shall remain blocked in Pakistan. PTA has also approached PUBG management to inform about a suitable framework to address key concerns. No response has been received from PUBG so far.

On July 24th, the Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the government to lift the ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The decision to lift the ban was announced by Justice Amir Farooq while hearing a petition filed against the banning of the game. The decision comes a day after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had announced that PUBG will remain blocked in Pakistan.