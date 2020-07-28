Share:

MANCHESTER - No play was possible on the fourth day in Manchester, leaving England needing to take eight wickets on the final day to claim victory and with it a series win.

Declaring shortly before the close on the third evening, Joe Root left enough time for Stuart Broad and James Anderson to have six overs in which to make an impact. In his three overs, Broad removed both John Campbell and Kemar Roach to give the hosts a dream start to the final innings of the series, and leaving them two days in which to take the eight remaining wickets.

But rain intervened, washing out the whole of the fourth day to leave Root’s men just one day to get the job done. If West Indies hold on for a draw then they will retain the Wisden Trophy, having won it outright with a 2-1 series victory at home in early 2019. This will be the last time the sides will compete for the Wisden Trophy, with the Richards-Botham Trophy replacing it after this series.

If the final day is played in full, England will have a further 98 overs in which to bowl out West Indies, meaning the visitors will need to survive a total of 104 overs to secure the draw. The last time Windies batted for that many overs in the fourth innings of a Test was in October 2016 against Pakistan – they were bowled out after 108 overs on that occasion.

The rain has also delayed a personal milestone for Stuart Broad, whose eight wickets in the match so far have taken him to 499 Test wickets – just one short of becoming only the fourth seam bowler in the history of the game to reach the mark.