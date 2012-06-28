Rejecting the exemption plea of real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, the Supreme Court directed him to ensure his presence in the court for all the subsequent hearing of contempt of court case against him. A Three-member bench headed by Justice Shakirullah resumed the hearing of the case. During the proceeding Riaz’s counsel Abdul Basit informed the court that his client, despite of his illness, has always been present in the court. Abdul Basit requested the court that he accepted the case yesterday and requires some time to study the case. Upon which the petitioner, Ashraf Gujjar said that the way in which Malik Riaz held press conference showed that he is not ill. Justice Shakirullah remarked that all the cases pertaining to Malik Riaz’s press conference would be heard by this bench, adding that despite several objections, the court did not put the name of Malik Riaz on the ECL. Riaz’s counsel Abdul Basit argued that the court took notice of the press conference on the information of registrar. Abdul Basit said that he wants to know the name of the prosecutor and the material upon which the court took notice should be provided to him. However, Justice Shakirullah said that the court has copy of press conference’s video and the appointment of the prosecutor remains at state’s discretion. Rejecting the request of Riaz’s counsel Abdul Basit about the provision of Arsalan Iftikhar case record, Justice Shakirullah observed that this case has no connection with the Arsalan Iftikhar case. Moreover, Abdul Basit requested the court to allow his client to travel abroad for his treatment or exempt him from appearing in the court proceeding, due to his ill health. The court appreciated the cooperation of Malik Riaz with the court and said that at the moment it was not possible to exempt Riaz from his presence in the court. The court remarked that already enough time was wasted in the case when Riaz’s counsel Abdul Basit pleaded the court to allow him three week time for the preparation of the case. The court issued notice to Malik Riaz in contempt of court case and directed him to submit his reply in the court upto July 04.

The Supreme Court adjourned the contempt of court hearing against Malik Riaz until July 4. Meanwhile, the court issued notices to Chairman PEMRA, Malik Riaz, Mubashar Luckman and Meher Bukhari during the proceeding of a petition pertaining to off Air conversation of Malik Riaz during interview on private TV channel. A two-member bench comprised of Justice Ejaz Afzal and Justice Athar Syed heard the petition filed by president writer’s forum, Liaqat Qureshi. The court issued notices to all parties during the initial proceeding of the petition. The petitioner pleaded in the petition that planted interview of Malik Riaz comes into contempt of court jurisdiction.