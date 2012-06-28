

KARACHI - Seven additional judges of the Sindh High Court took oath here on Wednesday. SHC Chief Justice Mushir Alam administered the oath. The judges who took oath include Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah, Justice Farooq Ali Channa Gorar, Justice Habib-ur-Rahman Shaikh, Justice Aziz-ur-Rahman, Justice Aftab Ahmed, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar. A total of 24 judges are now part of SHC, however, 16 more seats are still vacant.