LONDON: Noel Gallagher has beaten his brother Liam to the title of Most Stylish Rock Star.

The guitarist - who quit Oasis in 2009 - has topped a poll to find the best dressed rocker, and even though Beady Eye singer Liam has his own Pretty Green fashion line he could only make fifth spot.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner - who headlines Glastonbury this weekend - came second, Kasabian axe man made third place, while Miles Kane, famous for his sharp suits and Mod style, finished fourth.

The British poll was carried out by designer menswear store www.stuartslondon.com.

Ravi Grewal, owner of Stuarts London, said: ‘’It’s good to see that musicians are still looked up to when it comes to their fashion choices.

And it seems smartly dressed rockers like Gallagher, Turner and Pizzorno have overtaken scruffy rockers

‘’Alex Turner has experimented with different looks, from his early days in Barracuta jackets to his rocker image today, but he always pulls them off perfectly.

‘’Liam and Miles both gave him a run for his money in the poll, and either would have been great choices as winners - their styles mix statement pieces like Liam’s leopard print shoes or Miles’s flashy suits, with classic wardrobe staples.’’

Other notable entrants in the top 10 included ‘Lightning Bolt’ singer Jake Bugg in at number seven, while sharply dressed Brandon Flowers, whose band The Killers headlined their first ever Wembley Stadium show last weekend, came in at number eight.–EP