Believe it or not, Pakistan has become technologically so advanced that it has launched air fuelled electricity generators. The import of gas powered generators is allowed in the country but running them on gas is banned because of shortage of the commodity. Similarly petrol generators are imported in hundreds of thousands of numbers but fuel supply from the filling stations is prohibited in Jerry cans for ‘security reasons’. People can still use gas generators using clandestine means but petrol does not come to our homes in pipe line. So logically speaking the generators designed to operate on petrol are now run on air in Pakistan. I hope and wish the same technology is employed in the national power houses to counter the menace of load shedding in the country and the technology should also be exported to other countries to earn foreign exchange. Kudos to our Petroleum Ministry!

DR. SHAHID QAYYUM,

Lahore, June 22.