PESHAWAR - On the demand of the business community, importers and exporters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Customs authorities have installed a fully electronic Weighbridge at Peshawar Dry Port, Cantt Railways Station.

Divisional Superintendent Railways Muhammad Ali Afridi, Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port, Peshawar Amanat Khan, DTO Maqsood Ahmad, contractor Haji Ashraf Khan, a good numbers of the prominent exporters and importers, businessmen, owners of the truck-trawlers were also present during the installation ceremony of the weighbridge at Peshawar Dry Port.

DS Railways Peshawar lauded the efforts of the Customs officials for the installations of the most awaited demand of the weighbridge at Customs Dry Port, Peshawar.

Weighbridge had been a crucial requirement of Customs at Import Stations, Dr Port Peshawar which started its work way back 1986.

He said the Dry Port transaction including export of locally fabricated goods, thereby contributing a great chunk of foreign exchange to the national kitty. But since its inception, and despite demanding requirement of the Customs, no weighbridge was installed at the port.

The present administration of Model Customs Collectorate, Peshawar made concerted efforts, and finally Weighbridge was installed. Assistant Collector Customs Dry Port, Peshawar Amanat Khan said that the Weighbridge has already started its test operations and hopefully with the installation of weighbridge the business activities would be increased besides time consumption.

With the establishment of weighbridge, it is hoped that Customs revenue will be secured, and any chances of pilferage or replacement will instantly be detected after comparison of initial weight at the port of exit at Karachi with that conducted at the port.

To facilitate exporters and importers, one- window operation facility in Customs facilitation centre, and now installation of the computerized weighbridge for accurate weighing of the cargo would certainly facilitate the traders, importers and exporters.