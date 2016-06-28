ISLAMABAD - While both the main opposition parties, PPP and PTI, have submitted references against the prime minister’s disqualification, MQM is suggesting both the government and these opposition parties to amicably resolve the matter through negotiations.

“Reference against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is no solution to the issue as it will not yield positive results,” MQM’s senior MNA Ali Raza said this while talking to The Nation yesterday.

The PPP and PTI should not waste energies by submitting such references as the matter should be decided in the Supreme Court.

“Submitting a reference at this stage is tantamount to exonerate rest of the persons whose names are included in the Panama leaks,” Abidi said adding that opposition parties should take a step for accountability for all.

“A number of other politicians have off-shore companies. One rule should be for all in this matter,” he remarked.

To a question about possibility of joining hands with opposition at ‘container’ against the government, Abidi said there was no unity in main opposition parties on this matter.

“Will Asif Ali Zardari present himself for accountability, if Bilawal stands with Imran Khan on container after Eid-ul-Fitr,” he questioned expressing doubts over PPP’s intentions to join PTI in the anti-Nawaz movement.

PTI chief Imran Khan a couple of days back had threatened a countrywide street agitation if the government failed to hold a fair and independent probe into the Panama Leaks.

PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also hinted a street agitation in the country on the issue.

It is relevant to mention here that PPP after PTI has filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking disqualification of five PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

To a question, MQM leader further said that party’s Rabita Committee will give take a decision on this situation in coming days.

He further said that the Terms of Reference (ToR) committee should not stop its working at this stage. “With the consensus of ToRs committee the matter could be solved,” he said, adding that the main opposition parties should not a file reference before the appointment of election commission members.