LAHORE - A 34-year-old prayer leader went missing under mysterious circumstances from Lahore’s Baghbanpura area, police said yesterday.

Qari Zia-ul-Haq was the prayer leader at the main mosque in Pakistan Mint Colony located in the Baghbanpura police precincts.

Qari Zahoor told the police that unidentified men abducted his son, Qari Zia-ul-Haq, as he left the house to meet someone. The father yesterday filed an application with the Baghbanpura police but no case was registered with the police till filing of this report.

According to police sources, investigations are underway to trace the whereabouts of the prayer leader.

A police officer said that it was not clear yet whether the prayer leader was picked up by some intelligence operatives or he was abducted by someone. The police are investigating the case.