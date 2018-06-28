Share:

Lahore - PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said rival parties have nothing to attract voters but they are waiting for ‘umpire’s finger.’

“Two and a half years have passed since former PM Nawaz Sharif is being grilled through references but not a single penny of corruption is proved,” Marriyum told the media at Model Town Wednesday.

She said Nawaz Sharif has made more than 100 appearances in trial court which shows his respect for the law and the court. “However the way NAB references are being framed against the PML-N leaders, it seems the accountability bureau has become PML-N accountability bureau,” the former information minister said.

She questioned as to why just the PML-N was being targeted in the name of accountability. Marriyum said NAB was trying to create an atmosphere to be beneficial for opponents of the PML-N.

“Such actions by NAB pose a question mark on its impartiality.”

Marriyum condemned the arrest of PML-N candidate Qamarul Islam, saying NAB itself granted him NOC on June 10 to contest elections. She dubbed summoning Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz by NAB as ‘pre-poll rigging’.

“The PML-N voters feel that the treatment being meted out to the Sharif family and the PML-N is tantamount to pre-poll rigging. All the state institutions should function within the ambit of law and the constitution.”

However, she said the voters will elect PML-N to power again. She said cases against PPP leaders were not opened though they looted huge public money in the name of development project. She said the PML-N candidates will contest the election even from jail.

To a question, she said the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz depends on the recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz. She regretted that some elements were indulged in negative politics by ridiculing her sickness because they had nothing positive to offer.